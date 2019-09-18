Polish Member of European Parliament has said that the European Union should support India against Pakistan over Kashmir. He urged the EUP to support India to counter cross-border terrorism as terrorists were infiltrating India from the neighbouring country.

Polish Member of European Parliament says EU should support India against Pakistan over Kashmir: Terrorists in India didn’t land from the moon, said Ryszard Czarnecki, European Conservatives and Reformists Group, Poland, during the plenary session od the European Union parliament on Wednesday. Calling India one of the greatest democracy across the globe, the member of the European Parliament noted that the EU Parliament should take a look at the terrorists’ acts that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, India. He urged the EUP to support India to counter cross-border terrorism as terrorists were infiltrating India from the neighbouring country.

Fulvio Martusciello, Group of European People’s Party (Christian Democrats), Italy, said that terrorists had planned several terrorist attacks in Europe from Pakistan. “Pak is somewhere where terrorists have been able to plan bloody terrorist attacks in Europe without mentioning tremendous human rights violation in Pak,” he said. He further highlighted that Pakistan also threatened to use nuclear arms recently.

The recent European Union Parliament session is considered as another diplomatic victory for India. The EU parliament has extended its support to New Delhi for its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and called Pakistan an “ambiguous” nation.

Earlier on August 5, the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and announced to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Ever since then Islamabad has been continuously trying to gain support from several international communities over India’s move to invalidate Article 370 of the Constitution.

