New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Central government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, saying that even Pakistan and Afghanistan controlled COVID better than India.

He tweeted, “Another solid achievement by the BJP government.” He wrote that even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India. The Congress leader has repeatedly targeted the Central government and Bharatiya Janata Party on various issues pertaining to governance, COVID-19 and the economy.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 321,877 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and 40,026 in Afghanistan. However, it is important to note that they are significantly less populated countries when compared to India. As per the Union Health Ministry data, India’s COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday.

With a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,04,528 active cases, and 64,53,780 cured and discharged or migrated cases. Further, with 895 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,12,161 in the country.

Meanwhile, with 1,92,936 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,30,483 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 41,196 died so far. Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,13,557 active cases; while 6,20,008 people have recovered, 10,283 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

