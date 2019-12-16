Rahul Singh further revealed that he and Shiv Aroor, co-author of the book, have comprised the 14 original stories of courageous and brave soldiers.He said that the main objective of writing the book is to introduced the young readers to military men's valour and sacrifices so that they can get inspiration from the life of our country's real heroes.

‘India Most Fearless-2’ contains true stories of soldier’s courage and sacrifices

Chandigarh, December 15: In the backdrop of the 2016 surgical strike and Balakot attack, now readers are more interested in military literature and they want to know more about the life of real War Heroes. These were the words of Mr. Rahul Singh, author of the book ‘India’s Most Fearless-2’, who has participated in the discussion on his book on the third and concluding day of Military Literature Festival 2019.

He said that numbers of military literature’s readers has been increasing eventually. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh was in the Army and he also penned books on military, which has made him a source of inspiration for Punjabi young readers.

Rahul Singh further revealed that he and Shiv Aroor, co-author of the book, have comprised the 14 original stories of courageous and brave soldiers.He said that the main objective of writing the book is to introduced the young readers to military men’s valour and sacrifices so that they can get inspiration from the life of our country’s real heroes.

During this discussion, Senior journalist Manraj Grewal Sharma was the moderator and writer Renee Singh was also present on the stage. Rahul Singh said that Marathas and the Punjabis have a glorious history as a reader, people of Maharashtra are very fond of military literature. He said that although the number of linguistic readers is high, it is easier to reach more readers with books written in English. Rahul Singh expressed hope that the military literature would go a long way to get more closer the young readers to the country’s rich military heritage.

He said that his book, which had come under the same head earlier, was well received by a large section of readers and his book ‘India’s Most Fearless’ is a best selling book. Praising the courageous soldiers, he said that while covering the military beat as a journalist he observed closely the emotions and courage of the Jawans.

It is worth mentioning that Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh are both senior journalists and both have a long experience in military journalism. The authors have deep knowledge about military affairs, and their experience is reflected in the pages of the book.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App