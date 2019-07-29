Actor Rahul Bose's banana controversy isn't going to vanish anytime soon. In latest to the controversy, several hotels and outlets have released quirky posters on the Banana controversy.

Who doesn’t know the Banana controversy, if not, let us give you a flashback. So actor Rahul Bose last week had shared his tryst with unreal price hike when a hotel (read five-star)n charged him Rs 442.50 ONLY for two bananas. The actor shared the bill on his Twitter handle which was soon inundated with social media backlash for the hotel. The nation certainly wanted to know the mathematics behind the hoax price of bananas.

Well, the matter isn’t a social media furore anymore as Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar ordered a high-level investigation into the matter, with the department charging the hotel Rs 25,000 for violation of Section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on exempted item). A well taught and a much-needed lesson for the hotel (read posh) that glorified the banana way too much.

The controversy isn’t going to die down so easily as it perhaps has etched history by making bananas the costliest fruit in the history of fruits (pun intended). And undoubtedly, the controversy also brings along its share of light moments with people cautioning each other before gulping down a banana.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Amid the candid digs on Banana controversy, the latest has to do with Hotels and Spas. Yes, you read it right. The first one to join the quirky bandwagon was OYO Rooms when it released a poster with a banana saying DON’T SLIP. Funny isn’t it? But more than funny it’s creative.

Another one came from yet another ‘five-star’ hotel Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, but don’t worry this one won’t charge you Rs 442.50 for bananas. In fact, the hotel is delighted to serve fresh fruits and not just bananas in complimentary.

And Pizza Hut too has something in-store but only for those who have (like Rahul Bose) had their 442.50 banana moments. The outlet is giving the tastiest pizza just at Rs 99 instead of Rs 442.50. The fun isn’t over yet, as The Park Spa has also decided to woo its customers with complimentary Bananas.

