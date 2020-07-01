Delhi CM assured people that Coronavirus spread is under check in Delhi, number of new cases is reducing while recovery rate is improving consistently.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital has been able to control the COVID-19 situation due to the “hard work of everyone”.

“It was predicted that by June 30, Delhi would have 1 lakh COVID-19 cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have about 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone’s hard work that we have been able to control the situation, said the Delhi Chief Minister.

“It was a critical situation but we did not put our hands over our heads and give up. We asked for help from whoever we could ask from. We had already put it in front of the people that we would reach these many cases by June 30,” he added.

“We have arranged for 15,000 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 which is inclusive of ICU beds, ventilator beds, and normal beds but there only 5,800 patients,” said the Kejriwal.

“Instead of the number of patients constantly increasing in Delhi, the number is reducing. The number of patients recovering — on a daily basis — is constantly increasing. One month from now, 38 per cent patients were recovering, but now 64 percent of patients have recovered,” the Chief Minister said.

“There are a total of 87,000 cases in Delhi, out of which 58,000 patients have already recovered. In the last one week, the number of daily cases is also being halved as well. The number of deaths also have come down,” he said further.

He said that the testing of samples has also increased. “We’ve increased the number of tests. There is a good indication, earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for Coronavirus. Today, 13 out of 100 people test positive,” he said.

He said that the situation in Delhi has come under control “to quite an extent”. “But that does not mean we can be complacent. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour,” he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 87,360 COVID-19 cases of which, 26,270 active cases while 58,348 patients have been cured/discharged while 2,742 patients have succumbed to the virus.

