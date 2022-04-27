Balochis have expressed their disapproval with Chinese investments in their areas on multiple occasions, but no one has listened; today, they demand to be heard.

At least four individuals were murdered and several more were injured in an explosion at Pakistan’s Karachi University on April 26. Three of the victims were Chinese citizens. According to reports, the woman who blew herself up at the university’s husband stated his wife’s altruistic gesture has left him speechless, but he is proud of what she did.

Shari Baloch, who is she?

Shari Baloch, according to Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh, was a 30-year-old teacher with a Master’s degree in Zoology and an MPhil in education. Her father worked for the government, and her husband is a dentist. According to current sources, she is also survived by two children, Mahrosh, eight, and Meer Hassan, four. On Twitter, Gwakh also stated that the family is well-educated and has no ties to armed groups. According to reports, the 30-year-old joined the group two years ago and volunteered for a “self-sacrificing mission.”

Threat warning to China by Balochistan Liberation Army

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) issued a fatal warning to China on Tuesday, demanding that Beijing leave Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. The warning came only days after a Baloch rebel organisation claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on the campus of Karachi University. The blast killed at least three Chinese people.

PAKISTAN’S ATROCITIES ON BALOCHIS

Balochistan has long sought independence from Pakistan, and the multibillion-dollar One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, spearheaded by China, has heightened tensions. While it is purportedly Pakistan’s largest province, it is also the least developed, with only about 5% of the country’s population residing there. The BLA, which is based in Balochistan, has previously targeted Chinese citizens and interests. The group has been fighting a low-level insurgency against Islamabad for years, and the Pakistani state has countered by cracking down on activists, often on the basis of suspicion, garnering worldwide censure.