The case against US-based hacker Syed Shuja, who claimed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in India are being hacked by the ruling BJP, will now be probed by Delhi Police special cell. An FIR in the case was registered on complaint filed by the Election Commission EC, a day after Shuja had made the shocking revelations. On January 21, Shuja in a presser had claimed that 2014 general elections, that resulted in the landslide victory of BJP, were rigged.

Shuja also claimed that BJP leader Gopinath Munde knew about the EVM hacking and he was murdered by his own political party.

Right after the presser, Election Commission came out to refute all the claims made by Shuja saying that the commission stands by the empirical facts about foolproof nature of EVMs deployed in elections in India. On the claims that they were being hacked during their manufacture, the Commission reiterated that EVMs in India are manufactured under very strict supervisory and security conditions.

The entire episode also took a political turn when Congress leader Kapil Sibal was seen at the pesser. The BJP linked the event with the Congress and alleged that it was all being done at the behest of Congress to defame the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Sibal, facing heat over his presence, later clarified that he went there on inviation and all the claims should be probed.

