EVM row: Most opposition leaders have demanded an investigation into the claims made by Syed Shuja at the London event. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a case against self-proclaimed Syed Suja on a complaint filed by the Election Commission under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with public mischief.

EVM row: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Ashish Ray – the organiser of the London hackathon event – of conspiring to defame the saffron party, India democracy and BJP leader Kishan Reddy. N Ramachandra Rao, the BJP’s Hyderabad unit president, said he has requested Telangana Deputy General of Police (DGP) that a criminal complaint should be made against them. The BJP leader further said the Telangana DGP has assured them that action will be taken against them.

The BJP leader’s remarks come two days self-proclaimed cyber expert Syed Shuja made stunning claims at London hackathon event that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) can be hacked and 2014 Lok Sabha polls that BJP had swept were rigged. The Congress has under fire for its leader Kapil Sibal’s presence at the event, with the BJP calling the allegations an attempt to defame the country. However, Congress leader Kapil Sibal has defended himself on the EVM hackathon controversy saying that he did represent his party at the London press conference.

N Ramachandra Rao, BJP on #EVMHackathon: We believe Syed Shuja, Kapil Sibal ji&Ashish Ray had conspired to defame BJP, Indian democracy&Kishan Reddy ji. We requested Telangana DGP that a criminal case be made against them&they be arrested. He assured us that action will be taken. pic.twitter.com/5HOyUBelr6 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

The Congress leader said he was invited by a journalist to attend the event. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is a member of Opposition’s panel on EVM, asked the poll body to look into the matter as charges made by Syed Shuja were of serious nature.

