MJ Akbar sexual harassment case: MJ Akbar hogged headlines once again on Thursday, November 1, after a former Asian Age Op-Ed editor named Pallavi Gogoi accused the ex-union minister of rape while she was on an assignment in Jaipur in 1994. The development came through an article Gogoi wrote for The Washington Post.

MJ Akbar sexual harassment case: Days after former union minister and senior journalist stepped down after serious allegations came from 6 women journalist of sexual harassment, on Thursday, another woman journalist named Pallavi Gogoi, currently the Chief Business Correspondent of National Public Radio (NPR), said that she was raped by Mr Akbar in when she was the Op-Ed editor of the leading daily Asian Age.

The development came through an article Gogoi wrote for The Washington Post, where she mentioned that MJ Akbar tried to kiss her while she was on an assignment in Jaipur, Rajasthan and when she resisted, he reportedly manhandled her. The incident took place when Gogoi was 23 years old.

The former Op-Ed editor added that after ripping off her clothes, Mr Akbar raped her, following the incident Gogoi did not report the matter to the police because she reportedly thought fighting against him would be fruitless.

However, the allegations have been strongly denied by Akbar ‘s Lawyer Sandeep Kapur. The denial has also been published in The Washington Post.

Gogoi’s accusations come 2 days after former union minister appeared in court to record proof in his defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the 1st female journalist to level a sexual harassment accusation against Mr Akbar.

The revelation also comes after #MeToo movement gained momentum in India following Tanushree Dutta’s allegation of sexual harassment against superstar Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss.

Following this many journalists, comedians were named and shamed on social media, including prominent film director Sajid Khan, comedian Vikas Bahl, The Wire journalist Vinod Dua.

