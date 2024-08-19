Ex-Head of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Faces Intense CBI Interrogation In Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case

The former head of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, has been undergoing intense questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a doctor. The CBI has been interrogating Dr. Ghosh late into the night for the past three days, and he has been summoned again for further questioning today.

The investigation has raised several critical questions regarding Dr. Ghosh’s actions and decisions in the aftermath of the incident. The CBI has focused on several key points during the interrogation:

Why was there such a hurry to declare this death a suicide? You are a doctor yourself. Did you not think it is important to keep the crime scene safe? On whose advice was the information given to the family and why was it devoid of facts? You must be well aware that tampering with evidence at the crime scene is a crime. Despite that, why did you not keep it safe till the investigation was completed? Why was the family of the doctor informed after several hours? Why was there a delay in showing the body to her family? What are the security arrangements in the hospital? Why did you resign immediately after the incident? What is the reason behind it?

In addition to these questions, the CBI is also examining Dr. Ghosh’s phone records and chat history. They have requested detailed information about his phone calls before and after the incident on August 9 and are seeking data consumption details from his service provider.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with doctors staging protests and suspending non-emergency duties to demand justice for their slain colleague. The investigation is ongoing, and Dr. Ghosh has yet to provide satisfactory answers to the questions posed by the CBI.

