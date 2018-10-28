Suspended Congress leader and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Madhavan Nair on Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Besides ex ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair, four other prominent personalities were welcomed into the party following Amit Shah's address in Kannur.

Suspended Congress leader and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Madhavan Nair on Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Besides ex ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair, four other prominent personalities were welcomed into the party following Amit Shah’s address in Kannur. Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shah evoked a controversy after he supported the protesters barring women to enter the Sabarimala temple premises.

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, KPCC executive committee member G Raman Nair, former Women’s Commission member Prameela Devi, JDS district vice-president Karakulam Divakaran Nair and Malankara Church’s Thomas John are among the five people who have recently joined the saffron party.

While talking to the News Minute, former ISRO chief said that he was working for the BJP for quite some time now. However, it was only on Saturday, when Amit Shah formally welcomed him into the party. Applauding PM Modi, former Congress leader Nair asserted that he was interested in Modiji’s philosophy of developing India and is looking forward to work with him.

Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between the BJP president Amit Shah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the former accused the latter of misusing the Sabarimala issue to throw the RSS and BJP workers into jail. Shah made the remarks while addressing a rally at the inauguration of a party office in Kannur.

Hitting back at the BJP stalwart, Kerala CM asserted that Shah’s statement highlights the agenda of RSS and Sangh Parivar. He further accused the central government of converting the Sabarimala premises into a war zone.

The exchange of verbal attacks came after over 2,825 people were arrested in connection with the Sabarimala row, following a high-level meeting between Kerala CM and police officials.

