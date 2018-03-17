Speaking at an award function organised to honour women in Bengaluru, ex-Karnataka DGP HT HT Sangliana said that going by the good physique of the mother of Nirbhaya, Asha Devi, he could imagine how beautiful the victim would have been. Defending the comments, the former DGP said that his remarks at Nirbhaya Award ceremony were within limits. He had mocked sentiments of victims by stating that if one is overpowered the person must surrender.

Just a few hour after stirring a controversy over his sexist remarks at an award function organised to honour women in Bengaluru, where the former Karnataka DGP HT Sangliana said that he could ‘imagine how beautiful the Nirbhaya gang rape victim would be going by the good physique of her mother’, the DGP has come out and defended his sexist remarks made against the mother. Talking to media on Friday, HT Sangliana said that his remarks are about Nirbhaya’s mother were being ‘misinterpreted.’

The demeaning remarks by the former Karnataka DGP were made against the mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, Asha Devi, at a ‘Nirbhaya Award’ in Bengaluru. Defending his stand, HT Sangliana claimed that his statement was in full limits. Talking to ANI, HT Sangliana said, “I consider my statement to be totally within the limit. I feel people are making an issue out of a non-issue. I said it in order to emphasise the relevance of protection and security to women, who should be given protection all the times.”

While speaking at the award ceremony, the former Karnataka Police head also mocked the sentiments of the victim by stating that if one is overpowered the person must surrender to the will of the accused. The Director-General of Police, who are generally put in place to make sure that people feel safe and can stand for what is right, said, “If you are overpowered, you should surrender, and follow up the case later. That way we can be safe, save a life, prevent being killed.”

ALSO READ: Former DGP passes sexist comment on Nirbhaya’s mother, says her ‘good physique’ depicts how ‘beautiful’ daughter must have been

The following comments about the good physique were condemned by the mother of Nirbhaya, Asha Devi. She said that the comments of former DGP Sangliana show the mentality of Indian society. The daughter of Asha Devi was gangraped and was brutally beaten by six persons, including a juvenile, in a moving bus while travelling with a friend in the national capital.

ALSO READ: JNU professor booked for sexually assaulting 9 college girls; accused says they were bunking class

ALSO READ: I resign but my fight against drugs, corruption will continue: Bhagwant Mann after quitting AAP

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App