Ex-Miss India narrates Kolkata midnight horror: Ex-Miss India title winner 2010 Ushoshi Sengupta who was harassed by a mob on June 19, 2019, when travelling in an Uber car in Kolkata midnight has shared her ordeal in a recorded video. In the recorded video, she can be seen narrating her horrific incident which took place around 11:40 pm.

Ex-Miss India narrates Kolkata midnight horror: Kolkata-based model Ushoshi Sengupta, recently alleged that her friend and their Uber driver were harassed by a mob on June 19, 2019, Monday night in the city. The Miss India title 2010 winner Ms Sengupta shared a 17-second clip recorded video on Facebook. In the video, she can be seen describing her incident which took place around 11:40 pm. Ms Sengupta, 30, said that she was returning home from a five-star hotel with a colleague when their Uber cab was hit by a few men on motorcycles near Elgin in the central Kolkata. Their Uber cab driver was dragged out and assaulted him. Of which seven people were arrested.

In her post, Ms Sengupta further mentioned that despite shouting several times, the policemen on duty kept directing different police stations, claiming jurisdiction issues. Speaking to a leading daily, she further said that the Uber driver was beaten up and had stood up for him. When she asked them a reason for not wearing helmets while they were on a bike. Another person tried to stop him from taking their video. In the video, three young men knocked at the car as she asks them about their helmets. Later, at the Maidan police station also, under the jurisdiction of another police station. At that time only, she broke down and begged them else the boys would kill the driver.

The ordeal did not end there, as six of them allegedly followed Ms Sengupta. Her colleague threw stones at the car and tried to drag her out. She claimed the accused tried to break her phone and deleted the recorded video. The alleged assault was stopped after local people came out. The incident happened at the same place where parents, friends and sisters regularly pass through. She stood up for the driver when he had started getting beaten up.

Finally, her complaint was registered at the Charu Market police station. Police officers refused to note down the Uber driver’s complaint, stating the two FIRs can’t be taken into account. The accused were the locals who seemed to be violating the traffic rules for quite some time. Soon the accused will be nabbed after investigating the CCTV footages of the surrounding areas, a senior police officer was quoted while speaking to a leading daily.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App