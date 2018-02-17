Former chief minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio teams up with BJP to contest the upcoming elections. The time he will contest the election on (NDPP) National Democratic Progressive Party's ticket and will be facing the Chief Minister TR Zeliang's, Peoples Front (NPF). Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is making comeback after the gap of four years.He became the first elected to the Nagaland assembly on Congress ticket in 1989

After a gap of 4 years, Former Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio is making a comeback in politics with upcoming assembly elections in the state. This time he will contest the election on the ticket of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and has joined hands with the BJP. The allies will be facing the Chief Minister TR Zeliang’s Peoples Front (NPF). So far ex-CM Neiphiu Rio is the first politician from the state of Nagaland who has been elected as Chief Minister for three consecutive terms.

Rio received his early education from the Baptist English School, Kohima and Sainik School, Purulia, West Bengal. He attended college at St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling and later graduated from Kohima Arts College. He has headed many prestigious organisations before becoming the Chief Minister of Nagaland and also has been the honorary Vice President of Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland branch. In 1974 Neiphiu was elected as president of district youth wing and became the president of United Democratic Front (UDF) youth wing 1976-77.

He first got elected to the Nagaland assembly on the Congress ticket in 1989 and was appointed as the sports and school education minister and later as the higher and technical minister in the SC Jamir government. Rio resigned from the ministry accusing Chief Minister SC Jamir of blocking a negotiated settlement of the Vexed Naga issue. After the resignation, Rio joined the Naga People’s Front where he partnered with other Naga regional parties and the state branch of the Bharatiya Janta Party under his leadership to form the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN), a coalition which brought down the rule of the Indian National Congress after the mighty period of 10 years. Rio took office as Chief Minister on 6 March 2003.

Rio was dismissed as the Chief Minister of the state when President’s rule was imposed on Nagaland in January 2008. The party emerged as the single-largest party in the ensuing elections and Rio also invited the governor to form the government in March 2008.