Surf Excel ad controversy: Many Twitter users support detergent brand amid call for boycott: After the controversy gripped Surf Excel over its Holi special ad, many online users have extended support to detergent brand for promoting Hindu-Muslim harmony. The 60-second ad has garnered more than 90 lakh views and 39 thousand thumbs-ups on Surf Excel’s Youtube channel and the views are continuously increasing.

The ad was released on February 27, but immediately after its release, it faced a backlash from right-wing people, who alleged that the advertisement-cum-campaign is promoting Love Jihad, a concept in which people believe that Muslim men trick non-Muslim girls for marriage. Some claimed that the ad has shown Nimaz is important than the festival of colours.

The controversy also became a trend on Twitter with people calling for a boycott of the detergent. #BoycootSurfExcel was trending on Twitter. However, many supporters liked the ad concept and subsequently lauded it for promoting communal harmony.

On the video-sharing website, Surf Excel has said that the detergent brand adds a hue of goodness to the colours of Holi with #RangLaayeSang, a beautiful story of how the colours of Holi can truly be the colours of oneness-melting differences and bringing people together.

Here is the reaction of Tweeple in favour of ad theme:

A Twitter user said that they were using other detergent brands but from today onwards it is only going to be surf excel and nothing else. Urging every like minded person to do the same, he said that it is a big tight slap on hatemongering morons who trended #bansurfexcel.

One Twitter user said that he does not understand why people are demanding ban on Surf Excel. He added that he did not find any offence in the ad.

A netizen wrote that the ad was beautiful and he liked it.

Another user said that Surf Excel’s latest ad is one of its best advertisements and it does not promote Love Jihad but shows harmony among different religion in the country.

The new Surf Excel advertisement shows the diversity of India, read a Tweet.

A user said that Indians have a lot of tolerance and they respect other religions. He added that calling for a ban shows the cult of stupidity.

