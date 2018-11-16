Telecom operators in India leaving Reliance Jio failed to satisfy the benchmark test in terms of automatic call drops in a drive test which was conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The Trai conducted its tests on selected train routes and highways where except Reliance Jio, all the other networks like Airtel, Vodafone, state-run BSNL failed in the call drop test.

Telecom operators in India leaving Reliance Jio failed to satisfy the benchmark test in terms of automatic call drops in a drive test which was conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The Trai conducted its tests on selected train routes and highways where except Reliance Jio, all the other networks like Airtel, Vodafone, state-run BSNL failed in the call drop test. In a report published by the telecom regulatory authority, the selected highway on which networks signals were tested includes Digha to Asansol, Bengaluru to Murdeshwar, Asansol to Gaya, Gaya to Danapur, Raipur to Jagdalpur, Dehradun to Nainital, Mount Abu to Jaipur and Sri Nagar to Leh. While railway routes where tests were conducted are Allahabad to Gorakhpur, Delhi to Mumbai and Jabalpur to Singrauli.

Almost all other networks barring Reliance Jio failed to meet the quality service and pass the call drop test. Networks of Vodafone, 3G and 2G services of Bharti Airtel, BSNL failed to meet the benchmark quality tests on all the train and highway routes where the tests were conducted.

According to the Trai report, it also mentioned Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTL) network and said that this network also failed to meet the quality service requirements on select highways. The report has also mentioned that Tata Teleservices Ltd couldn’t even able to complete call connection on all 3 train and these highway routes: Gaya to Danapur, Dehradun to Nainital and Bengaluru to Murdeshwar.

Among the well-known networks like Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Vodafone failed to meet the benchmark in terms of CSSR rate at all 3 given railway routes and on Raipur to Jagdalpur highway. While Vodafone and Idea being one single network, in the tests results, the report mentions Vodafone and Idea as separate networks as the tests were conducted prior to their merger. Considered as one of the most reliable networks, Airtel also failed to meet the benchmark results in terms of call connection on Gaya to Danapur highway.

