Post demonetisation in November 2016 several incidents of currency exchange came to the fore, which were in gross violation of banking rules and regulations. Several such cases were also reported from the state of Maharashtra. In connection with the currency exchange case the Central Bureau of Investigation today conducted searches at 32 locations in the state of Maharashtra. The documents that were recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation are being scrutinized at the moment.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today 18 January conducted searches at 32 places including the Administrative Office and 17 branches of a Maharashtra-based co-operative bank, and the residential premises of the accused persons at the locations of Pune, Baramati and Lonavala (Maharashtra) in an on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged exchange of demonetised currency notes. All the incriminating documents recovered during the searches are being scrutinized presently. The CBI had registered a case under Sections 120-B, 420,471,477- A of IPC and Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988 against nine officers/officials of Co-operative Bank Ltd., Pune and others.

It was alleged in the case that after the announcement of demonetisation of currency by the Government of India in November of 2016, accused officers/officials in conspiracy with each other, exchanged the demonetised general currency notes of the denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 amounting to approximately Rs 40 lakh with an equivalent amount of general currency notes of worth Rs 100 and Rs 50, which were collected from different branches of the said co-operative bank in Maharashtra.

What was also alleged was that the accused replaced the original small cash books (cash summary books) of the Administrative Office and branches of the bank, with new manipulated small cash books containing several false entries with respect to various denominations of general currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 along with Rs 100 and Rs 50 denominations to accommodate the exchange of demonetised currency done, which was in gross violation of banking rules and regulations.