In a developing incident, a top official of Ministry of Agriculture, based in Kolkata is under the scanner of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as raids are underway. According to reports, Raj Kumar Sashihar, AST plant officer in Ministry of Agriculture is under the CBI scanner. The central probing agency is conducting raids in his office and house for his alleged involvement in leading a nexus where adulterated agricultural products imported from different countries were issued forged clearance certificate. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources have confirmed that he has been running this nexus for a long time. As the CBI raid is under, an amount of more than Rs 2.5 crore cash has been recovered. Meanwhile, simultaneous raids are being carried in the residences of three other officials too.

