After the former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran were discharged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged illegal telephone exchange scam case, the former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran spoke exclusively to NewsX. During Maran’s conversation with NewsX, he spoke about how false cases were levelled against him and how the issue was sensationalised. According to Special judge Natarajan, he claimed that he has discharged all the 7 accused in in the case as there was no prima facie evidence in order to prove them guilty. Yesteryear, in February, the CBI had argued opposing the discharge petitions filed by Dayanidhi, Kalanithi Maran and others, saying there was no prima facie material to proceed against them.

The former telecom minister was accused of having installed a private telephone exchange with 764 telephone lines a his residence in order to facilitate fraud uplink of SUN TV data, which caused a loss worth Rs 1.78 crore to state-run telecom majors BSNL, Chennai and MTNL, Delhi, the installation occurred when he was the telecom minister during 2004-2006 and also alleged that it was used as business transactions.

NewsX: Do you feel that your stand has been vindicated given the fact that all along you have maintained that this was a case that was part of a much larger conspiracy that unfolded during that time?

Dayanidhi Maran: A lot of water is under the bridge now and I don’t think there is any point of talking about those issues at this moment. I think this it is a moment that I want to cherish. The truth has surfaced and the false cases against me have been thrown out.

NewsX: In the aftermath of the whole CAG report that came out on 2G, which set the ball rolling for a series of investigation that followed as far as the workings of telecom department is concerned under different ministries, do you think at some point of time it was bloodthirst that led to the case against you actually being taken up?

Dayanidhi Maran: The issue was that sensationalising came into cases. Certain media started trying the cases, they became the judge, jury … so basically DMK was the target of this. All these false cases, the CBI chargesheet has been thrown out saying that it’s false, it has no material evidence, and have been discharged … the judges felt there is no case in it … then imagine what a kind of case was this … because these officers were forced to file cases on me for political reasons.

NewsX: You keep saying political reasons, you say you were a victim of a larger controversy. Does it mean its time to reexamine or relook the role of the CBI given the fact the court quashed CBI’s charge sheet ?

Dayanidhi Maran: One thing which I would like to ask, why these false cases were put on me, the case couldn’t stand the trail … because it has been discharged … there are no charges framed on me … the court said that these cases has no evidence, no material evidence and have been thrown out, doesn’t it mean there is something wrong there … why did they file such cases against us.

For the full interview, please watch the above video

