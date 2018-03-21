In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav spoke on a number of issues including the recent issue of special category state status to Andhra Pradesh, BJP and People's Democratic Party alliance in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), relationship between BJP and its allies, about the Shiv Sena, about the current political situation in the nation and on the Elections 2019 and how the BJP will be going about it.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav spoke on a number of issues including the recent issue of special category state status to Andhra Pradesh, BJP and People’s Democratic Party alliance in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), relationship between BJP and its allies, about the Shiv Sena, about the current political situation in the nation and on the Elections 2019 and how the BJP will be going about it.

Addressing the recent issue of Andhra Pradesh, Ram Madhav said, “What happened in Andhra Pradesh was not what we wanted it to happen that way it was Telegu Desam Party’s own decision to leave NDA on a very emotive issue, we see it a very illogical decision on their part. Special status because of the changed statutory and constitutional regulations, we could not deliver, but as far as funds questions is considered, we have given more than what a special status have got in last four years. We are ready to give much more for the development of Andhra Pradesh and we are as much committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh if not more than Chandrababu Naidu is. He is stuck with one emotive issue, special category status, but he should understand our difficulties from the constitutional point of view … what is the ultimate objective, is it the welfare of the people or a sentimental campaign, what is special status is all about, it’s about extending more central support to a given state. We are saying we are giving all that, we are giving more, but he only wants the tag …”

Also Read: SC to CBI and ED: End 2G scam probe in 6 months; P Chidambaram under agencies scanner

“Today because of TDP’s decision to quit NDA and then bring the no-confidence motion in the parliament, this has transformed the developmental debate to a political debate today. Since it has become a political debate today, we will play our cards. We are no less committed to Andhra Pradesh people than Chandrababu Naidu,” Ram Madhav added.

Speaking about relation with Peoples’ Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ram Madhav said, “We are working perfectly in tandem, there is good coordination between both the parties and there is no reason to believe that there is any tension between the allies, these are all propaganda and I really don’t believe in any kind of propaganda. Also problematic is the discourse in Delhi about J&K. I regularly take the grassroots situation in the state, especially the Kashmir valley and is perfect under the control, you cannot expect Jammu and Kashmir valley to be completely incident free.”

“There will be incidents occasionally. The question is whether the security forces are equipped enough to control the situation there, on that I will say yes, we are equipped with to control the situation. Stone pelting incidents have come down drastically compared to last year and security forces are on alert. We are able to neutralise a number of terrorists. The army is doing a very tough job there. We and the government, political parties understand that the Army has the most difficult job. As far as chief minister position is considered, I really don’t see that she is having any different views on that. As a party they have a position, for example, they wanted dialogue with Pakistan, it’s their political position, what’s wrong in somebody saying let’s have a dialogue with Pakistan, but you can say no by mentioning it’s not conducive …”

Highlights of Ram Madav’s interview

TDP break was emotive, we’ve strategy in place

No ally except TDP has left us

RSS is very happy with PM Narendra Modi

We will return with same majority

Bypoll loss has been offset with state wins

Question of development is not political

It is not Modi v/s rest but Modi vs many

We have won big states

Why only focus on few bypolls

We are giving all our support from the centre

Religious discourse is not our agenda

We are committed to the state of Andhra Pradesh

The ground reality is different from social media

We are ready for any challenge

For full interview, please watch the video

Also Read: Living without sunlight, in isolation: RJD leader Shahabuddin on life in Tihar Jail

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App