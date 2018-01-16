In a recent video that surfaced online, the absconding accused Yug Tuli, is seen walking up to the NM Joshi police station to surrender. In the video, Yug Tuli also revealed that he was in Amritsar and had been waiting for his anticipatory bail. Yug Tuli had been absconding ever since 14 people died on December 29 during the fire at Kamala Mills compound.

The co-owner of the Mojo Bistro in Mumbai, Yug Tuli, surrendered to the Mumbai police on Tuesday morning. Soon after Yug Tuli surrendered he was arrested by the Mumbai police. In a recent video that surfaced online, the absconding accused Yug Tuli, is seen walking up to the NM Joshi police station to surrender. In the video, Yug Tuli also revealed that he was in Amritsar and had been waiting for his anticipatory bail. Yug Tuli said that he follows the law and that is why he has come to surrender before the police authorities. The accused, Yug Tuli had been absconding ever since 14 people died on December 29 during the fire at Kamala Mills compound.

As per the video, when Yug Tuli was asked that why he came to surrender, Yug said, “Following the course of law I have come to surrender as my bail plea was rejected by the authorities.” The co-owner of Mojo Bistro, Yug was also asked that where had he been for so long to which Yug replied, “I was in Amritsar and was waiting for my anticipatory bail by the authorities” Earlier on Thursday, commenting on the incident, the police claimed that co-owner of Mumbai’s Mojo Bistro was recently spotted in Hyderabad. However, by the time we reached the place he had disappeared, the officer added.

Reacting to the incident, a division bench of Justices RM Borde and RG Ketkar termed the Kamala mills fire as an unfortunate incident has shaken people’s conscience. Highlighting that the tragedy was a result of the administration’s failure the bench said, “It is the time the BMC keeps its house in order.” On December 29, a massive fire at Kamala Mills compound had swept through 1 Above and adjacent Mojo’s Bistro resto-pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai.