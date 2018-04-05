Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in an exclusive conversation with NewsX spoke on the issue of Andhra Pradesh special status row, the rift with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, breaking ties with the NDA, on moving no-confidence motion and other issues.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in an exclusive conversation with NewsX spoke on the issue of Andhra Pradesh special status row, the rift with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, breaking ties with the NDA, on moving no-confidence motion and other issues. Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh CM had met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seel support for no-confidence motion.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu while speaking on Andhra Pradesh special status issue said, “You are all aware, because of the bifurcation, AP got a huge loss. Even in the bifurcation act, there are some provision and also to pass the bill, they (Centre) have made some commitments on the floor of the House, especially the special status. We are demanding for execution and implementation of all these things for the past four years, they (Centre) is not doing, that’s why now we have withdrew the alliance and ultimately we will move no-confidence motion also. We are fighting with the government of India from state government side.”

Also Read: SC/ST Act row: BJP govt will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone end it, says Amit Shah

“In politics, one state government, one state got nothing from the Central government then naturally we have to put all the pressure. We were allies, we got elected … they bitrate us, only to put pressure I raised my voice, my ministers exited the government. They never bothered, they passed the financial bill … we are mobilising all political parties to seek justice … they all are supporting, we are fighting with the govt of India,” N Chandrababu Naidu added.

Speaking about his agenda, Chandrababu Naidu said, “My agenda is very clear. In the present state, total injustice has been done. I want to fight for that. How can we fight alone without the support of political parties in a democracy? I have to mobilise all political parties, my aim is very clear. Same parliament passed the bifurcation act bill, same parties are existing today, I am seeking everybody’s support …”

Highlights of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu interview to NewsX

Satisfied with Delhi visit

I am exposing lies of BJP

Huge trust deficit betweeb BJP & TDP

BJP propping up YSR Congress in AP

Centre tested my patience for 4 years

Have no PM ambitions in 2019

Met opposition leaders to pressurise Centre

PM Modi went back on his word

Centre’s assistance less for AP’s development

Centre inflating funds given to Andhra Pradesh

For the full interview, please watch the video

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu drums up support for TDP’s no-confidence motion, meets Arvind Kejriwal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App