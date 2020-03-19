Calling Janta Curfew an innovative idea, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to the citizens to support janta curfew and support in fight against coronavirus.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Prime Minister’s address to the nation. Calling it a true example of exemplary leadership in challenging times, he echoed Prime Minister’s thought that the participation of citizens is key in India’s fight against Coronavirus.

Calling Janta Curfew an innovative idea, he appealed to the citizens to make this a success and set a model for the world in the common fight against the novel Coronavirus.

“As Hon. PM rightly said, people who are working to fight this battle and to ensure fellow citizen’s lives are not disrupted even at the cost of risking their own lives, deserve appreciation. This Sunday at 5 pm, let us all send our thanks to these selfless fellow citizens.”, he further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, urged people to cooperate with the Centre and state governments to counter the novel virus.

PM Modi asked people to stay indoors specially those who are above 60 as their chances to get infected are high.

A day’s lock down (Janta Curfew) plan to tackle corona was also announced by the Prime Minister which will be implemented on Sunday, March 22 from 7am to 9pm.

PM Modi also requested people not to panic or store edibles in very big amounts as situation is going to be normal on Sunday and basic facilities will be available.

Till now, 188 positive cases have been detected in India and 4 people have lost their lives. Globally, the deadly virus has claimed over 7000 lives off 1,00,000 covid-19 infected patients.

