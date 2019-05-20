Exit poll predictions shake Opposition camp, Chandrababu Naidu flies to West Bengal, meets Mamata Banerjee: On Monday, the exit polls predictions forced CM Naidu to visit West Bengal and meet Trinamool Congress chief. Reports said that Naidu held a meeting with Mamata at West Bengal secretariat and discussed the future course of action. He also met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday. He held deliberations with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav an Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.

Exit poll predictions shake Opposition camp, Chandrababu Naidu flies to West Bengal: The predictions of exit polls ahead of Lok Sabha election final results have shaken the entire Opposition camp whose leaders aggressively opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in the election campaign. All the leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were sure that they would dethrone PM Modi and install a prime minister who would be acceptable to the Opposition.

The exit polls were released on Sunday after the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections ended. Most of the surveys carried out by pollsters showed that the National Democratic Party-led by the BJP would get an absolute majority and nothing would stop PM Modi from retaining the premiership post.

Called on West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial ji in Kolkata today. Had a good discussion prior to the announcement of Lok Sabha election results. The opposition stands united. pic.twitter.com/RM3IdnfzbH — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 20, 2019

After breaking away from NDA over special status demand in 2018, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief made serious efforts to unite the Opposition camp. He met several leaders in the last few months and tried to put them against PM Modi.

After exit polls predicted PM Modi's thumping victory, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his West Bengal counterpart raised questions over the authenticity of pollsters.

After exit polls predicted PM Modi’s thumping victory, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his West Bengal counterpart raised questions over the authenticity of pollsters.

Naidu while rejecting the exit poll predictions, said that time and again these polls have failed to catch the People’s pulse. He asserted that exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances.

Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the People's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 19, 2019

Rubbishing exit polls as gossip, Mamata alleged that the game plan behind exit polls is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. Appealing all Opposition parties to unite, she said that the leaders would fight the battle against BJP together.

I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2019

