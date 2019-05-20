Exit poll predictions shake Opposition camp, Chandrababu Naidu flies to West Bengal: The predictions of exit polls ahead of Lok Sabha election final results have shaken the entire Opposition camp whose leaders aggressively opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in the election campaign. All the leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were sure that they would dethrone PM Modi and install a prime minister who would be acceptable to the Opposition.
The exit polls were released on Sunday after the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections ended. Most of the surveys carried out by pollsters showed that the National Democratic Party-led by the BJP would get an absolute majority and nothing would stop PM Modi from retaining the premiership post.
After breaking away from NDA over special status demand in 2018, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief made serious efforts to unite the Opposition camp. He met several leaders in the last few months and tried to put them against PM Modi.
On Monday, the exit polls predictions forced CM Naidu to visit West Bengal and meet Trinamool Congress chief. Reports said that Naidu held a meeting with Mamata at West Bengal secretariat and discussed the future course of action. He also met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday. He held deliberations with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav an Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.
After exit polls predicted PM Modi’s thumping victory, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his West Bengal counterpart raised questions over the authenticity of pollsters.
Naidu while rejecting the exit poll predictions, said that time and again these polls have failed to catch the People’s pulse. He asserted that exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances.
Rubbishing exit polls as gossip, Mamata alleged that the game plan behind exit polls is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. Appealing all Opposition parties to unite, she said that the leaders would fight the battle against BJP together.