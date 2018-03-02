In a Facebook video message posted by Maulana Salman Nadwi, he has announced that he will stay away from the talks on Mandir-Masjid issue and wait for the Supreme Court orders like everyone else. He further added that he kept the issue aside from his agenda and is recently working on the formation of a new inter-religion board to promote harmony and peace in the society.

The Islamic scholar also said, if asked to re-join the AIMPLB, he will be ready only if members Asaduddin Owaisi, Kamal Farooqui, Qasim Rasool and Yusuf Machala are expelled from the board

After being expelled from All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Salman Nadwi has distanced himself from the Mandir-Masjid issue. In a Facebook video message posted by Maulana Nadwi, he has announced that he will wait for the Supreme Court orders like everyone else. He posted the video message on Thursday on his official Facebook account. In the video, he revealed that there are certain numbers of Hindus and Muslims who are not ready to settle the issue by talking. In the video, he also claimed that there are certain people in the personal law board who are misleading the people with their thoughts and agendas.

The Islamic scholar also said, if asked to re-join the AIMPLB, he will be ready only if members Asaduddin Owaisi, Kamal Farooqui, Qasim Rasool and Yusuf Machala are expelled from the board. in the video, he revealed that he had met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar once again and they both have come to the conclusion to wait for the Supreme Court’s orders. After facing criticism over his suggestion to shift the location for Babri Masjid’s construction to resolve the dispute, Salman Nadwi has decided to maintain his silence on the talks going on regarding the issue. He has taken the step after people turned heavily abusive towards him after he gave his suggestion.

حضرت مولانا سید محمد رابع حسنی ندوی دامت برکاتہم وحضرت مولانا سید ارشد مدنی صاحب دامت فیوضہم کے احترام میں سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلے کا انتظار ۔New bayan of hazrat kindly share with your friends.Admin. Posted by Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi on Thursday, 1 March 2018

He also announced that he is planning on making an inter-religion board which is named as ‘Humanity Welfare Board’ or ‘Insaniyat Board’. He clarified that the board does not have any concern with AIMPLB or any other party. The board is formed to promote peace and will not address Ayodhya dispute in particular. He said that the core agenda of the newly formed board is going to promote harmony and brotherhood in the society. In his video, he also thrashed Owaisi for dividing Muslims staying in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. He ended the video by saying that he has finally thrown out the issue of Masjid-Mandir from their agenda.

