Taking a lesson from Delhi, aCovid expert panel has advised Karnataka government to increase the number of beds and other facilities in hospitals to tide over the crisis. The members of the panel also emphasized completing the vaccination for vulnerable age groups before the next wave arrives, which is expected to come in October-November.

Bengaluru is India’s worst-hit district with Coronavirus as it has 1,50,000 active cases, the highest for a city in the entire country. However, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is yet to decide on a complete lockdown in Karnataka to break the chain of Coronavirus infections. As Delhi’s healthcare system is currently on the verge of collapsing, Bengaluru must be prepared better than Delhi to battle this crisis.

Bengaluru alone accounted for 17,342 new cases and 149 deaths on Saturday. The Karnataka Task Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested the Karnataka government to impose an immediate lockdown for 2 weeks with strict restrictions.

Taking a lesson from Delhi, the panel has also advised the state government to increase the number of beds and other facilities in hospitals to tide over the upcoming crisis. The members of the panel also emphasized on completed the inoculation for vulnerable age groups before the next wave which is expected to come in October-November.

The Karnataka Chief Minister in fact said that the situation in the state is getting out of control now as the number of cases in the state is increasing rapidly. Karnataka doctors also requested in a tweet to steel manufacturers saying that the state needs “seamless oxygen” and not “stainless steel” at the moment as they also produce oxygen. The doctors urged them to come forward and help them save precious lives across Karnataka.

