The word ‘office of profit’ has not been defined in the Constitution or the Representation of the People Act of 1951. As per reports the different courts have interpreted office of profit to mean a position with certain duties that are more or less of a public character. The fate of the 20 MLAs now lies in the hands of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is yet to decide on the recommendation by the EC.

The politics in the national capital went through a great turmoil after the Election Commission (EC) ordered the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators. After the order, the legislators knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court. However, no relief was received. The order of disqualification came in for 20 MLAs for holding ‘office of profit’. The fate of the 20 MLAs now lies in the hands of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is yet to decide on the recommendation by the EC. Reports suggest that the President is bound to go by the EC’s recommendations.

In its recommendations to the President, Election commission said that AAP MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015, and September 8, 2016, held the office of profit, and were liable to be disqualified as legislators. The disqualification of the AAP MLAs seems to be certain as according to rules; petitions to the President seeking disqualification of lawmakers are directly referred to the EC. After examining the petition the EC sends its final verdict to the Presidents’ office, Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is mostly accepted.

The petition seeking the disqualification of AAP lawmakers had 21 names; however one had resigned a few months back. If the President accepts the recommendation by the EC, by-elections could be held for the 20 Assembly seats. APP, which enjoys the majority in the national capital with 65 seats may lose 20 seats if the president accepts the decision. The massive jolt to AAP party has left many wondering that what is ‘office of profit’?

If someone googles that what is the office of profit? They will find it described as, “An office of profit is a term used in a number of national constitutions to refer to executive appointments. A number of countries forbid members of the legislature from accepting an office of profit under the executive as a means to secure the independence of the legislature and preserve the separation of powers.” To be more specific a office is termed to an ‘office of profit’ if the MLA or MP extracts or receives benefits from the position. As per law, any MLA or MP will be disqualified by the EC if the lawmaker is found to be holding the office of profit under the state of central government.