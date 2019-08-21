Explainer: Seems like problems for Congress leader P Chidambaram no sooner to end ever since Delhi High Court has denied the plea for anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest in cases related to corruption and money laundering in an alleged INX media scam.

Explainer: Ever since Delhi High Court has denied Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest in cases related to corruption and money laundering in an alleged INX media scam, seems like problems for the former Finance minister is mounting.

It all started in the year May 2017, when CBI registered an FIR in a case related to the money laundering against the former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, alleging the unscrupulousness in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance being given to the INX group. As per reports, INX group landed in legal trouble because of receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during teh tenure of Union Finance Minister’s P Chidambaram.

To interrogate the same, CBI called Chidambaram for questioning. In the same year, Chidambaram moved Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in both cases.

ED registered case

In the month of January 2008, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) of the Finance Ministry granted the Foreign Direct Investment of over Rs 305 crore by three Mauritius-based companies in INX Media Pvt Ltd. At that time, it was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Following forwarding the case of the Income-Tax (I-T) Department in Mumbai to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in 2010, ED registered a case against INX Media for alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

CBI’s side of story

In its FIR, CBI quoted that INX Media had approached FIPB on March 13, 2007 for permitting to issue Rs 14.98 lakh equity shares and 31.22 lakh convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 a piece to three non-resident investors, under the FDI route.

These shares represented 46.21 per cent fo the issued equity capital of INX Media.

According to the CBI, in its application to FIPB in 2007, media company also stated that the intention to make a downstream financial investment to the extent of 26 per cent of the issued and outstanding equity share capital of INX News Pvt Ltd. INX News Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of INX Media.

On May 30, 2007, FIPB uncleared the FDI of Rs 4.62 crore for INX Media. However, it rejected the proposal of downstream investment of INX media in INX news.

The conditional approval of FIPB was being defied by the INX Media, alleged CBI. It brought in over Rs 305 crore of FDI in the firm against the approved inflow of Rs 4.62 crore.

As per sources, at the time the foreign entities bought shares of INX at Rs 862.31 a piece, which was 86.2 times more than their face value. Not just the media organisation also made a downstream investment of 26 per cent in its subsidiary, INX News.

Chidambaram’s link

On May 26, 2008, CBI had alleged when FIPB sought for the clarity from INX Media after the I-T Department’s investigation.

Reports stated that the media firm was engaged with Karti Chidambaram, promoter director of Chess Management Service (P) Ltd, to resolve the issue of influencing the public servants of the FIPB unit of Ministry of Finance.

It happened on the virtue of his former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram.

CBI alleged that FIPB, instead of investigating the case, forwarded undue favours to the media firm by asking INX news to apply for fresh FIPB approval on the downstream investment that it had already received.

