India on Monday witnessed widespread violent protests after Dalits displayed their agitation at the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. Reports said 4 people have been killed in separate instances. Public property including buses were vandalised in several states. A number of Dalit organisations had called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh). Meanwhile, the situation in Punjab is tense as all business establishments and institutions are shut today. As a precautionary measure, the Punjab government has appointed the Army and paramilitary forces to remain on ‘stand-by.’

SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989

The SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 was enacted to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. More commonly known as POA, the Prevention of Atrocities Act, or simply the Atrocities Act, under this act any casteist insult will deny the accused anticipatory bail. In an attempt to make the act more accountable, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2015 was brought in to treat tonsuring of head, moustache and other derogatory behaviours against SCs and STs as atrocities. Even after bringing all these acts under the Act’s purview, the situation in the country has not improved and SC/ST people are denied many civil rights. At many places, they are not treated equally and undergo humiliation and harassment. Therefore in a situation like this, a law or legislation safeguarding civil rights of SC/ST and to check and deter crimes against these communities by non-SC groups was important to be initiated in the Constitution.

Changes suggested by Supreme Court on SC/ST Act

Making changes in the SC/ST Act which ensures action against those committing atrocities against SC/ST people, the Supreme Court in its directive on March 20 mentioned that any coercive action against public servants, accused of hostility towards the lower caste will only be possible after written permission from their appointing authority. While in the case of action needed to be taken against private citizens, it will only happen after the Senior Superintendent of Police looking into the case allows it.

The SC judgement said innocent citizens are termed accused which is not intended by the law. The law never intended to use the Atrocities Act as an instrument to blackmail or wreak personal vengeance. The top court further said false cases have been filed to spread caste hatred and ”perpetuate casteism”. “It is necessary to express concern that working of the Atrocities Act should not result in perpetuating casteism which can have an adverse impact on the integration of society and constitutional values,” the Supreme Court bench said.

