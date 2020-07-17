On Friday, PM Narendra Modi virtually addressed the High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) session in New York. Multilateralism after COVID 19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary is the theme of this year's high-level segment of ECOSOC.

We have extended medical and other aid to over 150 countries in our joint fight against Covid-19, Modi said highlighting the various initiatives by the Indian government to fight COVID-19.

Multilateralism after COVID 19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary is the theme of this year’s high-level segment of ECOSOC.

When India completes 75 years of independence, Pm Modi said, our housing for all programme will make sure that by 2022 every Indian will have 3 safe and secure roof over their head.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas (Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust), is our motto which resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind, said Modi while addressing the session.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister of Norway also attended this session.

Modi stressed on India’s active support in the UN’s development work and the ECOSOC, from the very beginning.

Pm Modi said that we are again playing an important role in achieving agenda 2030 and Sustainable development through our domestic efforts.

Since India’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17, this is the first time PM Modi addressed the larger membership of the United Nations.

ECOSOC emphasizes coordination for the economic, social, and cultural activities of the UN. It is one of the principal Organs of the UN.

