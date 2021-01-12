India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar sets up India's UNSC agenda. All the members of the UN Security Council will speak on the 20 years of adoption of resolution 1373.

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar virtually addressed the United Nations Security Council today. The subject of the meeting is “Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: International cooperation in combating terrorism 20 years after the adoption of resolution 1373”. Jaishankar sets up India’s UNSC agenda and put forward an 8-point plan on terror financing.

All the members of the UN Security Council will speak on the 20 years of adoption of the resolution 1373. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar will also take part in this open debate today. The meeting will be held virtually via video conferencing, it will start at around 7 p.m. IST or 8.30 a.m. EST (New York time)

Resolution 1373 was adopted by the UN Security Council on September 28, 2001, after the 9/11 terror attacks in New York. Resolution 1373 is a counter-terrorism measure that calls on the United Nations’ member states to execute steps to prevent terrorism at home and around the world.

We must not countenance double standards in this battle. Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones. Those who propagate this distinction have an agenda and those who cover up for them are just as culpable: EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate https://t.co/cA7SrGfbjX — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Some States lack legal/operational frameworks &

technical expertise to detect, investigate & prosecute terrorist financing cases. However, there are other States that are guilty of aiding & supporting terrorism & provide financial assistance, safe havens: EAM at UNSC Open Debate pic.twitter.com/BOvFNmKrrl — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Also read: Bird flu confirmed in 10 states, including Delhi, Maharashtra & Uttarakhand: All eyes on Parliamentary Meet Today

Also read: ‘Centre to bear expenses for first-phase vaccination’: PM Modi at Covid-19 vaccine rollout meet

The meet will be chaired by the Tunisian foreign minister as Tunisia is the chair of the UNSC for the month of January. Some of the key speakers of today’s meet are Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, Michèle Coninsx.

We must summon up political will to combat

terrorism. There must be no ifs & buts in the fight. Nor should we allow terrorism to be justified & terrorists glorified. All members must fulfill the obligations enshrined in int'l counter-terrorism instruments: EAM at UNSC Open Debate pic.twitter.com/ypCExY62WJ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Also read: Deadlock over farm laws continues: SC rebukes Centre over handling of farmer protests