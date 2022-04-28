Bhutan's first high-level foreign visitor since the Covid-19 outbreak began will be India's foreign minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Bangladesh and Bhutan on an official visit from April 28 to 30.

Jaishankar will see Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conduct talks with his colleague, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, during his visit to Dhaka on April 28-29.

The last time the country’s foreign affairs minister visited was in March 2021.

Jaishankar will be Bhutan’s first strong foreign visitor since March 2020 when he visits Thimphu on April 29-30.

In the Bhutanese capital, Jaishankar will meet King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering, and Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji.

“During the tour, Jaishankar will receive audiences with His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo,” the Bhutanese foreign ministry said.

“India and Bhutan have a special and long-standing bilateral relationship marked by mutual trust, friendliness, and understanding. The two sides will discuss all areas of mutual interest during the visit, including planned high-level exchanges, economic development, and hydropower cooperation, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.