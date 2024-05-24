External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Urges UK to Act on Extradition of Fugitive Economic Offenders

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a recent interview, emphasized India’s firm stance on the extradition of fugitive economic offenders who have fled to the United Kingdom. He underscored that the UK must adopt a responsible approach to these cases, warning that failure to do so could tarnish its reputation and lead to perceptions of it being a sanctuary for tax evaders and defaulters.

During the interview, Jaishankar addressed the complexities surrounding high-profile extradition cases. “That is a question which mostly we need to ask the UK because that’s where the high-profile people have gone. And we have presented our case strongly. As you can see, multiple rounds of legal proceedings have gone in our favor,” he remarked.

When asked why the extradition process is so intricate, Jaishankar pointed to the responsibilities of the UK authorities. “It is incumbent on the authorities there to take a responsible view of it. There’s a reputational implication for them. I mean, they will end up being seen as a haven for tax evaders and tax defaulters,” he stated.

The Minister reiterated India’s relentless efforts to secure the return of these offenders. “We continue to press very, very strongly for their return. They obviously use all sorts of arguments,” he added.

Extradition is a critical legal process that allows countries to bring fugitives who have escaped to foreign territories to justice. This process is typically facilitated through bilateral or multilateral treaties.

One of the prominent cases involves Mehul Choksi, a fugitive Indian businessman currently residing in Antigua and Barbuda, where he holds citizenship. Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is wanted by Indian authorities in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, which allegedly defrauded the bank of over Rs 14,000 crore. The scam came to light on January 25, 2018, when PNB submitted a fraud report to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 29. Shortly after, Choksi fled India, just days before the scandal was uncovered.

An arrest warrant was issued against Choksi, who is now wanted in India on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, corruption, and money laundering. Meanwhile, his nephew Nirav Modi is currently detained in a UK jail, awaiting extradition.

Additionally, the case of liquor baron Vijay Mallya highlights another significant extradition challenge. Mallya, accused of defaulting on bank loans amounting to over Rs 9,000 crore, has been residing in the UK. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had suspended the passports of both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in response to their flight from justice.

Jaishankar’s comments reflect India’s persistent efforts and the broader implications for international cooperation in combating financial crimes. The extradition of these fugitives remains a high priority for India, as it continues to seek justice and uphold the integrity of its financial system.

