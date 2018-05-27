External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, known for her quick responses on Twitter has again proven her sensitivity towards problems of Indians in abroad. On Saturday Swaraj intervened to help some 15 stranded near Everest after some of them tweeted about their plight. This is not the first instance when Swaraj went above and beyond to help Indians without any fuss or fanfare.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her quick responses for any query directed on Twitter and has time and again proven her sensitivity towards problems of Indians, whether in India or abroad. Just this Saturday Swaraj intervened to help Indians stranded near Everest after some of them tweeted about their plight. A total of 15 Indians were stranded in Nepal’s northeastern Lukla town for two days after their flights were cancelled due to bad weather. One of the Indians, Amit Thadhani, sought Swaraj’s intervention after they were unable to leave the town.

Swaraj asked Indian envoy in Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri to look into the matter. She forwarded Thadani’s tweet to the envoy saying, “Manjeev-pls see this.”

Thadhani had complained about the copter companies charging insanely high prices to evacuate. He had tweeted, “Currently stranded in Lukla since two days, Nepal, with copter company looters refusing to evacuate us to Kathmandu unless we pay 600 dollars per head.”

After Swaraj’s intervention, the embassy responded, “Mission is in touch with them. Flights from Lukla are cancelled due to bad weather. We are trying to get them evacuated by helicopter.”

Bad weather in Himalayan nation has led many trekkers around Lukla region to be stranded and due to rush, helicopter companies are overcharging the people.

Situated at 2,860 meters, Lukla is known as “Gateway to Mt Everest” and has a small airport that is called one of the most dangerous in the world. It is a popular destination for trekkers in the summer season as the weather is cool but not that chilly.

This is not the first time the dynamic External Affairs Minister has sorted out problems of individuals online, without any fuss or fanfare. Many a time Swaraj went above and beyond to restore the faith in bureaucracy. Over the last year or so, MEA has used Twitter extensively to extend its reach.

Recently, when a man in Philippines sought help from her to issue him a new passport to return to India for medical checkup, she, after pointing out correction in the man’s profile, directed officials at the Indian Embassy in Philippine to help him.

Swaraj had called him out for referring to Jammu and Kashmir as “India-occupied Kashmir”.

Before that, a Manipuri girl Monika Khangembam was allegedly harassed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi by an immigration officer who asked her unnecessary questions about her nationality.

As per the post, the officer repeatedly asked Monika questions to test her ‘knowledge’ about India and even told her that ‘she did not look like an Indian’. The foreign minister took a cognizance of the post and assured Monika about taking the issue to notice of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

