External Affairs Ministry has issued a press release welcoming the judgment delivered by the International Court of Justice in Hague in the case relating to the former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. The court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 on several counts.

Ministry appreciated the direction by the International Court of justice which states that Pakistan should review and reconsider the conviction and sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Ministry noted in their press release that the court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with the Vienna Convention. The statement also read that the judgment validates India’s position on the matter fully and India will continue to work vigorously Kulbhushan’s early release and return to India. Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was involved in espionage and assisting terror activities on its soil. India has repeatedly rebuked the charge.

