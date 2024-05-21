Extra Passenger Found Standing In Plane; Taxiing IndiGo Flight Returns To Drop Them Off

In an unusual incident, a passenger on an IndiGo flight was left standing after a seating error at Mumbai airport. The mistake occurred during the boarding process, involving a standby passenger and a confirmed passenger, and was noticed by a cabin crew member, causing a departure delay.

Incident Details

The error happened on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi on Tuesday. During the boarding process, an IndiGo employee boarded the plane as a standby passenger. However, a confirmed passenger, who was initially deemed a no-show for arriving late, eventually boarded and occupied the seat, leaving the standby passenger without one. The cabin crew only noticed the extra passenger standing at the rear of the plane as the aircraft started taxiing for takeoff.

Upon this discovery, the aircraft returned to the bay where the extra passenger deboarded, causing a delay in departure.

Regulatory Investigation

Regulatory bodies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), are investigating the incident. They aim to understand how the standby passenger managed to board the aircraft without a confirmed seat. Sources indicate that the standby passenger did not have any check-in baggage and was traveling with only a cabin bag.

IndiGo’s Response

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the error and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to its customers. “There was an error during the passenger boarding process of 6E 6543 from Mumbai to Varanasi, wherein a standby passenger was allotted a seat reserved for a confirmed passenger. The error was noticed prior to the departure of the aircraft, and the standby passenger was deboarded. This led to a slight delay in the departure of the aircraft. IndiGo will take all measures to strengthen its operational processes and regrets the inconvenience caused to customers,” the airline stated.

Broader Context

While passengers outnumbering seats is a common issue in trains and buses, especially during peak travel seasons, such occurrences are rare in air travel. This incident highlights the potential for operational errors even in highly regulated environments like aviation.

IndiGo, known for its operational efficiency and punctuality, has been prompted by this incident to reassess and improve its boarding procedures to prevent future occurrences. The airline’s commitment to maintaining high standards of customer service and operational integrity is evident in its prompt acknowledgment and response to the issue.

The incident on the IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi underscores the importance of stringent boarding processes and accurate seat allocation in the aviation industry. As regulatory authorities investigate the lapse, IndiGo is taking steps to enhance its operational protocols, ensuring such errors are avoided in the future. This episode serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in managing airline operations and the continuous need for vigilance and improvement in passenger handling procedures.

