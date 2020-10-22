Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections early next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja. BJP has made elaborate arrangements across all booths of West Bengal for viewing PM Modi's greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja on Thursday. Extending Durga Puja wishes to all Bengalis, PM Modi saluted the people of Bengal for celebrating Durga Puja amid Covid with utmost restraint. Remembering the legends from West Bengal who sacrificed their lives for India, he saluted legends like Satyajit Ray and Rabindranath Tagore.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, PM Modi spoke about women empowerment and said that women are treated like Durga in Bengal. Spreading the message of respecting our daughters like Durga and helping the underprivileged, PM underlined BJP’s commitment towards the empowerment of women. He reiterated that 22 crore accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. He added that his government’s commitment towards women empowerment can be seen via beti bachao campaign to abolishing triple talaq.

Furthermore, PM reiterated BJP’s efforts towards the development of West Bengal. He said that over 30 lakh houses have been opened for the underprivileged, over 4 lakh poor households are getting piped water, about 8500 crore have been allocated for Kolkata East-West metro corridor and the government is working towards development of eastern India’

#WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people of West Bengal on commencement of #DurgaPuja, virtually. (Source: DD) https://t.co/wPFxVBpAjE — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

BJP sources said arrangements have been made in accordance with the social distancing norms in view of COVID-19 and only 25 party workers and voters in every polling booth will watch the Prime Minister’s address. “BJP has made arrangements in 78,000 booths, across 294 constituencies in West Bengal for the virtual address of the Prime Minister coinciding with the start of Durga Puja celebrations here,” a party source said.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in West Bengal in the first half of next year and the BJP is keen to come to power by defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP had secured 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 with Trinamool Congress winning 22.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Durga Puja celebrations in the state and urged people to follow Calcutta High Court’s directives. “Inaugurated in VIRTUAL mode Pujas and appealed to people to ensure full involvement ‘puja’ and have festivities keeping in view High Court directives aimed for the welfare of all. Hope to have puja festivities next year in full bloom. Appeal all to be extra careful about COVID,” the Governor said in a tweet. He further wished that next year the Durga Puja will be celebrated in full bloom, and asked people to pledge to help poor and needy.

“At Virtual Inauguration of Pujas. Next year Puja celebration by blessings of Maa Durga will be in full bloom,” he tweeted.”Puja Greetings and wishes to all. Praying Maa Durga to bestow peace, happiness and satisfaction on all. Let’s pledge to hand hold needy and poor. May Maa Durga bless us all. Gear up to combat Covid by social distancing, mask and hand wash,” he said in another tweet.

The Calcutta High Court partially eased its earlier order which had declared Durga Puja pandals in the state as “no entry zones” in view of the COVID-19 pandemic today. A bench of the High Court today allowed ‘dhakis’ to be present outside the no-entry zone in each pandal and said that 15 persons will be allowed in smaller pandals while 60 people will be allowed for larger pandals. The court was hearing a petition over setting up of pandals during the Durga Puja.

