Ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP top brass including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath are all set to descend to Hyderabad this week to woo Hyderabad votes and turn the tides in favour of BJP.

As the battalion over West Bengal intensifies after Bihar elections, BJP is now all set to woo Hyderabad voters ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. Days after Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his desire to form an anti-BJP front, several BJP bigwigs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to head to Hyderabad over the next few days for the election campaign.

Earlier this week, Hyderabad had witnessed the entry of Prakash Javadekar, BJP youth wing Tejasvi Surya and Smriti Irani in an attempt to solidify BJP’s outreach in Hyderabad. Sources tell us that while Nadda will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday, followed by Adityanath on November 28 and Shah on November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to head to Hyderabad on November 29. However, the purpose of his visit will be to review vaccine development at Bharat Biotech.

Launching a staunch attack against BJP and Congress, KCR had earlier said that the main opposition party Congress is supposed to fight BJP but it has no clue on how to do that. Alleging that both the parties have failed to show any direction to the country, KCR added that TRS is now taking the onus and initiative to bring a change.

In his pitch, KCR also accused BJP of evoking sentiments and gaining mileage by only referring to Pakistan, Pulwama and Kashmir. He further said that BJP unleashes propaganda that they have done something at the border but in reality they have no guts to fight China.