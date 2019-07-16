Eyes on Olympics: Ranjan K Mohapatra, Director (HR), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. said, “Indian Oil also aims to encourage former sportspersons to pursue coaching activity at national and international levels to groom young talented players and medal prospects to become future stars of the country. This Sports Conclave 2019 is a celebration of these outstanding performers. The conclave would also award the Indian Oil Icon of the Year, to be declared later this evening after voting among the sportspersons.”

Eyes on Olympics: India’s flagship national oil major in the downstream sector, Indian Oil Corporation Limited. (IOCL) on Tuesday announced its future roadmap towards sports promotion which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of supporting players across various sports. Indian Oil is also looking forward to support the nation in its quest for success at the Olympics in ways more than one.

Indian Oil organized a one day ‘Sports Conclave 2019’ in New Delhi on Tuesday to felicitate the sportspersons who have been associated with the company from their early days and who have made a mark in the sporting arena. Indian Oil also announced fresh initiatives to boost sports in the country.

The conclave was attended by more than 60 sportspersons who are part of the Indian Oil family including Pullela Gopichand, Manika Batra, Cheteswar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Rohan Bopanna, A Sharath Kamal, Simranjeet Singh, P Kashyap, Wasim Jaffer, Aparna Balan, N Sikki Reddy and B Adhiban among others.

During the conclave, Ranjan K Mohapatra, Director (HR), IOCL said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming at the Olympics in 2020 and 2024 has set up a task force to prepare a comprehensive action plan to support players and various sports. Indian Oil is working to fulfil and contribute to this vision by grooming future medal winners and supporting their dreams of bringing laurels for the country.”

Sports are an integral part of Indian Oil’s CSR philosophy. For Indian Oil, the mantra for sports development is to provide opportunities to outstanding sports persons with a view to facilitate their performances and to bring laurels for the country, IOCL said in a statement.

Elaborating on the roadmap of Indian Oil’s sports policy, Mohapatra said, “Indian Oil plans to add sports like Volleyball, Basketball, Shooting, Archery, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Football and Boxing as the thrust games and recruit players. IndianOil is also in process of including Paralympic players in its scheme of things.”

“Sports remains a key component of Indian Oil’s CSR commitments and endeavours to create a sports revolution at the grass root level. The corporation is actively looking at the prospect of promoting sports in rural areas with plans to provide coaching facilities and kits in government schools,” he added. “Indian Oil sportspersons have moved from strength to strength and have time again given stellar performances at the highest levels filling the hearts of the nation with pride.”

Meanwhile, the conclave would also award the Indian Oil Icon of the Year, to be declared later this evening after voting among the sportspersons.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App