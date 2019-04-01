Apart from banning the Congress party, Facebook has also taken down 103 pages, groups and accounts that were part of a network linked to employees of the Pakistan military's public relations arm. All Instagram and Facebook pages that disseminated information about Pakistan political leaders, Pakistan politics, Pakistan military too have been removed

Just ten days ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, Facebook on Monday announced the removal of 687 pages linked to the Congress party and 103 accounts linked to Pakistan military employees on grounds of violation of its policies. It said the action has been taken because of coordinated inauthentic behaviour on the social media platform. The investigation by the social media giant has suggested that individuals used fake accounts and joined groups to disseminate content for more audience engagement. The posts included local news and criticism of political opponents mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported Reuters.

Facebook Cybersecurity head, Nathaniel Gleicher said that people having fake accounts were associated with Indian National Congress (INC) IT Cell. The accounts have been removed based on the behaviour and not the content posted by these individuals, added Gleicher.’The move by Facebook has come as a huge setback for the Congress party. According to the social media giant, posts that violated company’s policies had criticized Modi’s initiatives.

Reuters: Facebook says removing 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress party ahead of polls pic.twitter.com/sVjMe1I89V — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

The page admins and account owners typically posted about local news, political issues especially Lok Sabha polls, candidate views and criticism of political opponents including BJP, said Gleicher. He said the review found posts were connected to individuals associated with Congress party’s IT Cell.

Reacting to Facebook’s action, Congress said it still needs to check the veracity of Facebook pages that are spreading misinformation or propaganda. Congress further said it needs to crosscheck whether there are any propaganda-oriented Facebook pages linked to the party. Addressing media, Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari said:

#WATCH Congress reaction on 'Facebook says removing 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress party ahead of polls.' pic.twitter.com/HUWh0yxfzF — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

Snapshots of Congress IT Cell linked Facebook pages that were shut down today for spreading misinformation and “coordinated inauthentic behaviour in India” according to FB Head of Cybersecurity Nathaniel Gleicher pic.twitter.com/x90ekmO5ZN — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

Apart from banning the INC, Facebook has also taken down 103 pages, groups and accounts that were part of a network linked to employees of the Pakistan military’s public relations arm.

All Instagram and Facebook pages that disseminated information about Pakistan political leaders, Pakistan politics, Pakistan military or targeted Indian leaders, have been removed as well. Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistani military hasn’t yet responded to the development from Facebook’s end.

The specified violations triggered especially after the February 14 Pulwama attack that widened India-Pakistan differences further. Gleicher said the Pakistan-based pages titled Kashmir for Kashmiris, Pakistan army- The Best etc. have been taken down

Recently, Facebook faced immense pressure from the authorities across the world including the Indian government to get more cautious and ensure it’s not being used for political gains, propaganda, especially before the general elections.

Following the pressure, Facebook seems to have toughened up its policies governing political advertisements in India and elsewhere to increase transparency. Besides 686 pages, Facebook has also removed 227 pages and 94 accounts in India on grounds of policy violation. Before India, Facebook, last week had taken a similar step in Russia, Philippines, Iran.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More