The Gurugram Police on Sunday arrested 2 people including the Facebook friend for gangraping a 23-year-old girl. After registering a complaint, the police have booked all the accused under relevant sections of IPC. The police authorities are also trying to nab the 3 accused, who is absconding after the incident. The victim girl met one of the accused on social media website Facebook.

The police said the victim met the one of the accused, Keshav on the Facebook in the year 2016

At a time when the country is outraged over the recent rape incidents reported from Unnao and Kathua, a woman was allegedly gangraped by a Facebook friend and 2 others in Haryana’s Gurugram. Following the incident, the local police filed an FIR after receiving a complaint from the 23-year-old victim girl. Police have booked all the accused under relevant sections of the IPC for gangraping the Gurugram woman. 2 people have been arrested in the case and the police officials are looking to nab the 3rd accused.

According to the police officials, 2 accused have been identified as Abhishek and Keshav and 3 as Sunil, who is on the run after the shameful incident. The police said the victim met the Keshav on the social media website Facebook in the year 2016 and had met 2-3 times before the incident. The accused Abhishek called the victim girl to meet him again and took her to a village. He called his two friends at the spot, where all three accused gang-raped the woman. The accused men even clicked some objectionable pictures of the victim girl and threatened if she revealed the incident to someone.

Talking about the incident to Times of India, Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that when the victim woman got engaged to someone else, the accused sent victim’s objectionable pictures to her finance. Many reports have suggested that cities in Delhi-NCR are most prone and unsafe for women.

The recent incidents have shaken the nation, which erupted the massive protests across the country. Opposition parties including Congress have alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, where the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents took place, trying to shield the perpetrators on the religious lines or because the accused belong to ruling party.

