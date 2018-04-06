Shockingly, Facebook has admitted that it has been deleting its CEO Mark Zuckerberg's messages from the social media platform, which look unethical as the company's policy doesn't allow a user to delete messages from other user's account.

After the latest reports about Facebook data breach came to light, the whole world has gone crazy. And now it will give a bigger shock to the two million people, whose informations were scrapped from their accounts that the social media giant has been deleting its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s messages that he had sent to a few people. The social media company has admitted to this fact citing the reason as a move to corporate security.

While Mark Zuckerberg’s messages could be deleted, regular users can only delete their messages from their own inbox only but don’t have the access to delete them from the recipients’ inbox. Moreover, as per reports by TechCrunch, three different sources have claimed that Mark Zuckerberg had sent them messages, but those messages had vanished from their inboxes while their own messages remained in chat log or in the ‘Download Your Information’ files from where Facebook users can download. In a statement to TechCrunch, Facebook mentioned the Sony Pictures hack that saw some of its content stolen.

Moreover, as per reports, the statement from Facebook read, “After Sony Pictures’ emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives’ communications. These included limiting the retention period for Mark’s messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages.” The report also highlighted that Facebook’s Terms of Service do not right to the company to remove user account’s content unless it breaks the community standard of the company. Since users don’t have the ability to delete others accounts Facebook’s actions look unethical for deleting its CEO’s messages.

