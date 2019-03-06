Facebook Vice President Joel Kaplan apologises to parliamentary panel over offensive posts on Pulwama terror attack: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, heard the views of officials from Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, on 'Safeguarding Citizens' Rights on Social/Online News Media Platforms', on Wednesday.

Facebook Vice President Joel Kaplan apologises to parliamentary panel over offensive posts on Pulwama terror attack: Facebook Vice President (Global Public Policy) Joel Kaplan apologised to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, for remarks made by Facebook employees on terrorism and Pulwama terrorist attacks on Wednesday. Reports said Facebook India VP and Managing Director Ajit Mohan and Ankhi Das (Director Public, Policy and Programs India) also present before the parliamentary panel.

Twitter Vice-President and Head of Global Policy Colin Crowell represented the company at the meeting after the micro-blogging site’s CEO Jack Dorsey like the previous meeting skipped appearance before the Parliamentary panel.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, heard the views of officials from Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, on ‘Safeguarding Citizens’ Rights on Social/Online News Media Platforms’, on Wednesday. Thakur also read out a personal letter written by Jack Dorsey to him.

On being asked by Parliamentary Standing Committee if the social media platform is serving society or dividing communities, Facebook head said they are a “hybrid company” and failed to clearly answer which regulatory framework is applicable to their content, advertising and marketing operations in India.

A Thakur, Chairman, Parliamentary IT Comm after meeting with officials of FB, Whatsapp & Instagram: We asked them to ensure their platforms aren't used to create division in society, incite violence, pose threat to India's security or let foreign powers meddle in Indian elections pic.twitter.com/XDZlYjvElk — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Hearing views of officials from Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology said Indian elections, national security, protecting citizens data is the government’s top priority and asked the social media companies to furnish clear written replies in 10 days.

After meeting with officials of FB, Whatsapp and Instagram, Anurag Thakur, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, told reporters the House panel asked the social media companies to ensure their platforms aren’t used to create division in society, incite violence, pose threat to India’s security or let foreign powers meddle in Indian elections.

He also said the companies accepted there is a need for corrective measures and that they’re ready for them. The social media companies have also said they will be in touch with the Election Commission and work on the information provided by the concerned ministries.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More