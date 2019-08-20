Social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp have opposed government's plea in the Supreme Court to link Aadhaar with social media accounts.

After the Centre on Monday underlined the need to link Aadhaar number with social media profiles, Facebook and Whatsapp have opposed the statement saying it will hamper the privacy of the users. Facebook said linking of Aadhar will result in breach of privacy asserting WhatsApp content was encrypted and couldn’t be read by a third party.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will look into government’s plea to link social media platforms with Aadhaar. The government underlined that it was important to have database of online users in order to curb malicious acts such as cyber crimes, terrorism, fake news. In response, Facebook and WhatsApp have opposed SC’s move to consider government’s plea.

Meanwhile, the top Court has also agreed to hear Facebook’s plea to transfer the cases related to demands for linking of social media profiles of users with Aadhaar number to the apex court pending before Madras, Bombay and Madhya Paradesh high court. It has also notified Centre, Twitter, Google, YouTube over Facebook’s plea for transfer of cases.

The top court also said that Facebook’s plea regarding transfer of social media-Aadhaar linking case to itself will continue to be heard in the Madras High Court but told the court not to pass final orders in the case.

The division bench of the Madras High Court expanded the scope of judgement to issues related to pornography, cyber crime, propaganda, dissemination of malicious content etc.

The case will affect WhatsApp’s encryption feature that restrains anyone including the government to trace the impostor behind a purported message. At present, WhatsApp doesn’t let the government to trace the culprits who spread misinformation. Facebook which owns WhatsApp has raised concerns over breach of user privacy.

