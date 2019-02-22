Facebook, WhatsApp representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel on March 6: The meeting will discuss how to protect the rights of citizens on social media platforms. The major social media giants are scheduled to meet after the government had warned them over the circulation of misinformation and emphasised that facts appearing on the Internet should be verified.

Facebook, WhatsApp representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel on March 6: Representatives of social media websites Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter are likely to appear before Parliamentary panel on March 6 over fake news, reports said. The Parliamentary committee on information Technology had asked the representatives of the social media companies to appear before it on March 6, 2019. The committee will discuss how to protect the rights of citizens on social media platforms. The Parliamentary Standing Committee head Anurag Thakur has confirmed the meeting.

Meanwhile, Twitter has confirmed that its global vice president Colin Crowell will meet the panel over the issue. The social media platform had earlier expressed its concern over the circulation of misinformation and emphasised on the need to check facts first.

The other networking giants like Facebook, Instagram are yet to take a final call on the meeting which is scheduled to be held on next month.

Earlier, the government had warned the social network giant Facebook after reports of personal data of Indian voters compromised by Cambridge Analytica during the elections by changing their behaviour.

As the country is heading towards 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which is scheduled to be held this year, misinformation and fake news are spreading on social networking platforms. All major political parties and the government have expressed their concerns over the issue as propagandists are spreading lies to divide the nation and democratic values. The government seems to have stiffened its stand over the circulation of fake news and misinformation.

