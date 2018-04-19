On Wednesday, the Goa Police Crime branch arrested 35-year-old, Kenneth Silveira for posting a fake Facebook post about Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's medical condition. The man posted the fake news about CM on Tueday and was arrested the next day for not co-operating with the police officers with their investigation.

The man has booked under the section of IPC that deals with the circulation of fake messages that to cause public alarm. On February 15, Manohar Parrikar was hospitalised after he experienced a stomach pain. The next day he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. On February 22, he got discharged and the same he presented the budget in Goa assembly. On March 5, he was again admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. The minister was later taken to the US for his treatment. Even after two months of absence from his office, the party has refused to issue his medical report through a practitioner.

