A fire has broke out in a factory in Mumbai’s Goregaon East in Maharashtra. According to initial reports, at least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far there are no reports of any casualty or loss of property surfaced from the incident but the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and taking all necessary measure to deal with the situation. It is also not clear in what kind of work this factory indulges in and whether there were people present inside the factory when the incident took place. Meanwhile, efforts by the fire-fighters are currently underway to douse the fire.

At the same time, there is no official response from the fire department about how the fire took place in a factory situated in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. In the recent past, several incidents of fire have surfaced in the financial capital of the nation. Earlier on December 28, a major fire incident had taken place in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound when at least 14 people had lost their lives and several others had got injured after a fire gutted restaurant-cum-pub in one the posh area in Mumbai. The fire had taken place at OneAbove restaurant which was situated on the terrace of Mumbai high rise. The incident turned out to be a disaster for a group of few people who were celebrating their friend’s birthday. The lady whose birthday was being celebrated at the restaurant was also killed in the incident.

#Update : Fire which broke out in a factory in Mumbai's Goregaon East has been doused, Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/Dq3OTgItwB — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2018

Kamala Mills fire incident had triggered a nation-wide drill by the civic authorities to check all public place whether they were equipped with proper escape system and precautionary measure to deal if any such incident would have occurred. During the nation-wide survey, many restaurants, shops, pubs were inspected with notices being sent to them by the civic authorities for not installing the proper fire safety system.