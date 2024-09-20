Faith Of Crores At Stake: YS Sharmila Calls For CBI Inquiry Into Tirupati Laddoo Allegations

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegations that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in making Tirupati laddoo, a sacred sweet.

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila on Friday said they have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making Tirupati laddoo, a consecrated sweet.

She also stated that the issue is related to the sentiments and faith of crores of people across the country.

“Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu told that the earlier government was involved in the adulteration of prasadam. This relates to the sentiment, emotions and faith of crores of people, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also all over the country and even internationally,” Sharmila told reporters.

“N Chandrababu Naidu presented a report that said a sample was taken on the day that he assumed power and this sample reported that there is beef tallow and fish oil also in the ingredients that were used to make the laddus, the prasadam in Tirupati. We do not understand why Chandrababu Naidu made this so casual,” Sharmila said.

She further added that it is not a small issue and is not related only to a group of people. “We are demanding a CBI inquiry into this issue because it is not a small issue. It does not pertain to a small group of people but to crores of people. We have also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a CBI inquiry into this matter,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets–‘Tirupati Prasadam’ instead of ‘Ghee’ at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

In a post on X, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was shocked by the findings and added, “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.”

“Shame on YS Jagan and the YSR party government that couldn’t respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees,” he added.

The charges of the AP CM have been denied by former TDP Chairman and YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, who claimed that only organic ingredients were used in the preparation of Prasadam.

“All the ingredients used for Swami’s offerings from last three three years are all organic ingredients including ghee. This is a very vile allegation that our government and our party, which have done so many programs while protecting the sanctity of Swami, are doing so many programs to mislead the people,” he said.

