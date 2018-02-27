In a shocking development, a case of a fake doctor has surfaced from AIIMS Hospital after he was caught from the main emergency of AIIMS New Delhi. According to officials and sources, there were speculations among the security officials and resident doctors about an imposter who was claiming himself as a consultant in trauma centre Ortho department in AIIMS, New Delhi.

Though the fake doctor was caught before any major mishappening would have taken place but this incident raises serious questions on the security procedure in the hospital that how a fake doctor was even able to operate in one of the biggest government hospitals. For a patient, the hospital is a trust centre where they believe, relly and take treatment. Therefore, a hospital has such a big responsibility as its a matter of peoples’ lives and not just running any organisation. And given all these conditions, a fake doctor entering hospital premises, operation in one of the sensitive departments is a serious and major security concern.

While the fake doctor may have been caught, the concerned authorities are examining how he had managed to enter hospital premises and operate in trauma centre Ortho department in AIIMS, New Delhi. Following the incident, the concerned authorities are also considering a further investigation to know the background of the fake doctor and taking necessary precaution to avoid such incidents in the future.

