Days after he killed himself to prove his love, family of Bhopal BJP youth wing leader has donated his organs, including heart, which was sent to AIIMS in Delhi. On July 3, less than an hour before he shot himself, Atul Lokhande in his Facebook post said that father of his girlfriend had asked him to prove his love by killing himself.

Various organs of a BJP youth wing leader, who died three days ago after he shot himself, have been donated by his family. 30-year-old Atul Lokhande, who was the member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), killed himself minutes after he shared a Facebook post, which mentioned that father of his girlfriend had asked him to prove his love by killing himself. The heart harvested from the Atul Lokhande’s body was sent to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The family decided to donate BJYM leader organs after doctors declared him brain dead on the intervening night of July 3 and 4. With the help of authorities, a green corridor was created between the hospital and airport for the ambulance carrying heart.

Speaking on the matter, organ coordinator of Bansal hospital, where he was rushed after he killed himself, said that after doctors declared BJYM leader brain dead, his family decided to donate his organs.

Other organs of Lokhande’s body like liver and kidneys were sent to three private hospitals in Bhopal, while his eyes were sent to a government-operated Hamidia hospital.

On July 3, less than an hour before he killed himself, BJP youth wing leader, Atul Lokhande, in his last Facebook post, said that the father of the girl he loved asked him to come to their house and prove his love by killing himself.

In the long Facebook post, he further said that if he survived, her father would let him marry her. He added that he is at the woman’s house, take him away from here (if I die).

